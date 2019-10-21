The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL should be arriving to pre-order customers this week, which means, according to Murphy’s Law, at least one of those customers will break their shiny new flagship. Thankfully, the folks at uBreakiFix will be ready to perform same-day repairs on the Google Pixel 4.

For the past few years, Google has partnered with uBreakiFix as an official repair center for Made by Google phones dating back to the original Google Pixel, and that partnership is continuing with the Pixel 4. Some had wondered if we would see changes in the Google/uBreak partnership, following the latter company’s acquisition by Asurion, but it’s good to see that’s not the case.

Last year, both companies took some flak for taking nearly four months to make same-day repairs available for the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Early adopters of the Pixel 3 needed to get parts on order and come back (usually the next day) to get repairs done.

Since then, uBreakiFix and Google have gotten any potential supply chain issues resolved, as the company has confirmed that all 500+ locations in the US will be able to perform same-day repairs on the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL starting this week.

Each uBreakiFix store is equipped with Google-trained technicians to provide authorized repair service for cracked screens and other technical issues using genuine OEM parts. uBreakiFix offers authorized in- and out-of-warranty repairs for the Pixel 3a series and beyond, plus authorized out-of-warranty repairs for Pixel, Pixel 2, and Pixel 3 series devices.

While we all know by now to baby our $800+ Pixel 4, the availability of fast, convenient repairs makes investing in a flagship a bit more comforting. If you’re really concerned about the possibility of your Pixel 4 breaking, though, you should probably buy a case.

