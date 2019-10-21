Following this morning’s reviews, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL have started shipping from the US Google Store. The first orders are officially set to arrive this Wednesday or just a little over a week from the phone’s official unveiling at Made by Google 2019.

Over the weekend, the Google Store notice at the top of the details page switched from “You can cancel your order or change your shipping address” to “We’ll email you when your shipment is on its way.”

This officially signals that orders are heading to the warehouse for packing. For in-stock items, the process usually takes an hour. Customers began receiving that Pixel 4 shipping email with tracking details this afternoon. That information is also available from the Google Store.

Those that ordered immediately last Tuesday after the event ended at 11 AM ET and selected the fastest shipping option were quoted October 23-24 delivery dates. The Google Store primarily leverages FedEx, but some parts of the United States are eligible for OnTrac.

At this time, both OnTrac and Fedex customers are getting the “Your Google Store order has shipped” email with updated order pages.

Before this alert, FedEx customers that directly signed-up for notifications were already seeing tracking details on their direct portals.

