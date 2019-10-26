Just like it did with the Pixel 3a this summer, Google is starting another promo for Pixel 4 buyers that offers a $50 discount to friends/family who are referred to buy the phone to both parties, and even $10 to spend on accessories.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Google has been sending out emails over the past day to those who purchased a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL – specifically through the Google Store – which includes two ways to score some promo credits. The first of those is a code included in the email which immediately gives the user $10 to spend on any accessories of their choice. It’s not much, but it’s a solid little discount on a case or wireless charger.

On top of that, Google is also offering extra credits when buying a Pixel 4 for referrals with this promo. While it’s not a direct discount on the Pixel 4 like the Pixel 3a promo from earlier this year, Google will give you $50 in credit when buying a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL for a future purchase. The referral codes must be used by the end of 2019 and the $50 credits will arrive in March of next year.

If you’re on the hunt for a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL, you can score those $50 credits using the codes below.

Give $50 and get $50 when you share the Pixel love. You and a friend both get $50 to spend on the Google store when your friend buys a Pixel 4 with the code below. Refer a friend to purchase Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL from Google Store using the referral code provided in this email, and both you and your friend who use the code will get a $50 promotional code. Referral code must be used by December 31, 2019 or it will expire. To redeem the referral code, visit store.google.com, add a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL to your cart, enter the referral code as a promo code during checkout.

More on Pixel 4:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: