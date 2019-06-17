Since it launched, the Google Pixel 3a has seen some excellent promotions to cut down on its already affordable price tag. This week, Google is sending out emails with the latest Pixel 3a promo which offers $50 to those who refer a friend to purchasing the company’s latest phone.

Sent out to some Google Pixel owners this week, Google is offering a referral promotion that gives both parties involved a $50 promo code to spend at the Google Store when referring someone to buy a Pixel 3a. It’s unclear exactly what qualifies a user to get this promo code sent to their email, but based on our findings, it seems to be those who have set up a Pixel 3a on their account. Comment below and let us know if that’s the case for you as well.

The promo code in the email works for either a Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL and Google says that it must be used by August 31st, 2019, or else it will expire. To take advantage, users can head to the Google Store, add the Pixel 3a model of their choice to the shopping cart, and use the referral code in the promo code box during checkout. The $50 credit arrives for both users within 6 weeks of the end of the promotion.

If you’re on the hunt for a Pixel 3a or 3a XL, we’ve got two codes that will net the $50 credit for buyers.

Pixel 3a is too good to keep to yourself. You and a friend both get $50 to spend in the Google Store when your friend buys a Pixel 3a with the code below. Refer a friend to purchase Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL from Google Store using the referral code provided in this email, and both you and your friend who use the code will get a $50 Promotional Balance. Referral code must be used by August 31, 2019 or it will expire. To redeem the referral code, visit store.google.com, add a Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL to your cart, enter the referral code as a promo code during checkout.

