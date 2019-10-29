Google Photos adds whimsical Halloween Easter Egg

With All Hallows’ Eve kicking off in two days, Google Photos is getting in on the action with a fun Easter Egg. Searching “Halloween” on Android and iOS yields a delightful little trick (or treat).

This Halloween Easter Egg takes advantage of Google Photos’ search capabilities on mobile. Entering that query sees a pumpkin roll in from the left side of your screen. Stopping at the center, it winks before lighting up and rolling away. The treat also doubles as a reminder that you can naturally browse your photo library.

The Google Photos Halloween whimsy appears on Android and iOS, but not the web client. The latest version of the app — currently 4.28 — is required and just rolled out. It will presumably disappear after the festive occasion ends.

Elsewhere on the internet, Google is getting into the festivities by introducing spooky Twitter names for all social accounts, while IRL there’s a sad Googler-made product graveyard of killed products at the Seattle office.

Spooktacular tip: Search “Halloween” in @googlephotos to find your old Halloween pics. Psst … before you get into the spirit, make sure to update to the latest version of the app for a treat. 🎃 pic.twitter.com/VQDmzg2oGt — B🎃🎃GLE (@Google) October 29, 2019

We should also expect to see an interactive Google Doodle over the next few days. Search in 2018 featured a rather elaborate multiplayer game powered by Cloud. Besides the Google Photos Halloween trick, other seasonal features this year include:

