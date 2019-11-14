Alphabet Scoop 076: Schiller on Chromebooks, RCS rollout, Stadia news

This week we talk about Chromebooks and how they’re great for school, the RCS rollout is finally happening, Stadia, and Motorola announcing a weird new nostalgic foldable.
Hosts:
Links:
- Apple’s Phil Schiller takes shots at Chromebooks, says kids are ‘not going to succeed’
- Google announces Stadia’s launch day game lineup and what’s coming in 2019
- Google shows off Stadia interface on Android/iOS and televisions [Gallery]
- Stadia AMA confirms Assistant features, Chromecast Ultra firmware requirement, more
- Google teases ‘Claw’ phone clip to attach Stadia Controllers and Pixels
- Google ‘aiming to release’ new Stadia features weekly, including achievements
- Stadia Founders names must be alphanumeric, can be changed later
- A Google Stadia team member will personally deliver a Founder’s kit on launch day
- Google ‘Cache’ to partner with banks to offer checking accounts
- Motorola revives the Razr as an Android Foldable, $1,500 Verizon exclusive
Feedback?
