Google Play this year rolled out a big Android redesign and corresponding dark theme. In October, we spotted work on a Material Theme account switcher and it’s now beginning to roll out alongside a new splash screen.

Like other recent apps, Google Play is elevating its account switcher from the navigation drawer to the search field at the top of the homepage. Next to “Search for apps & games” and the voice search microphone is your avatar. On smaller screens, this addition makes for a tight fit, and the text hint might get truncated.

Tapping opens profile details, as well as standard shortcuts for account management. Meanwhile, the top of the nav drawer is now home to the full Google Play logo and icon. Menu items are moved up, thus reducing the need to scroll.

The change is particularly useful as you might actively switch between accounts to access work applications. This Play Store account switcher provides a quick way to check the login state without requiring an extra tap or swipe on the left edge.

This addition looks to coincide with a new splash screen on app launch that just features the Google Play triangle against a stark white or dark background.

Our APK Insight first enabled the Play Store account switcher in early October, but it only began rolling out in recent days. One user today encountered it with version 17.8.13. The current stable release is 17.6.19.

