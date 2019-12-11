Google Assistant is a key selling point of Android TV and as the platform expands, language support is doing the same. Recently, Google has quietly added support for three new languages on Android TV’s Assistant including Hindi, Swedish, and Vietnamese.

Android Police highlights a Google support page that lists out supported languages on Android TV’s Google Assistant. Compared to smartphones, speakers, and even smartwatches, Android TV’s list of supported languages isn’t huge with just English, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazilian), and Spanish.

In the past few weeks, Google has added three languages to that list. That includes Swedish and Vietnamese, as well as Hindi. That last one is especially important for the platform given Android TV’s continued expansion in India.

On Android TVs, the Google Assistant is available in English, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazilian), Spanish, Swedish, and Vietnamese. More languages are coming soon. On TVs that don’t run the Android TV operating system, available languages vary. On LG TVs, the Google Assistant is available in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish. On all other TVs, the Google Assistant is only available in English.

