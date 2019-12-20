eSIM is still a pretty new technology but, slowly, carriers are starting to adopt it. Google has supported the feature on every Pixel since the second generation and now, Pixel 4 owners on T-Mobile can take advantage of eSIM.

A support page from T-Mobile spotted by Android Police reveals that the December update for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL delivers official support for eSIM connectivity. Some users have been able to activate this prior to now, but the process should be much easier now.

That’s great to hear as it allows support for two welcome features.

For one, those who bought a Pixel 4 unlocked can activate their phone on T-Mobile without needing a physical SIM card from the store or the mail. Further, it allows for the possibility of dual-SIM connectivity. By using T-Mobile with the eSIM, users can use the physical SIM to connect to another network.

If you’ve got a Pixel 4 on T-Mobile, you obviously aren’t required to use eSIM, but it’s a great option if you’re switching over to the network.

