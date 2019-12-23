Google Duo recently added some new features for Pixel phones, and it appears more new features are on the way. In the latest Duo update, Google has been spotted working on a new “Moment” capture button that takes screenshots of the video call.

In Google Duo v69 for Android, there are a few strings added regarding this new “Moment” button. The folks over at XDA, though, were able to manually enable the feature and show what it looks like.

This latest feature, “Moment,” is designed to let users capture a still picture of a specific part of their video call. A button that looks a lot like the shutter button you’d find in a camera app pops up in the video call screen when the feature is toggled on in the settings menu. When pressed, it captures a screenshot of the video call, but not in a traditional manner.

Instead of a typical screenshot, “Moment” captures a side-by-side view of the two video feeds showing them in fullscreen. It’s a much nicer way to capture the moment between both parties instead of focusing on just one. Notably, when the feature is manually toggled off, Google offers a warning that users can still capture screenshots using their normal device controls. Currently, it’s unclear if Duo users can block others from using this “Moment” feature without content.

