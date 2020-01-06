One of the few strengths of Wear OS is the huge variety of hardware available. Today at CES 2020, Diesel is announcing a new Wear OS watch with the Diesel Fadelite, and it’s got one of the most unique designs we’ve seen to date.

Diesel, a part of Fossil Group, is no stranger to Wear OS. So far, it’s put out two watches including the Full Guard and Axial. With those watches, Diesel went for a more industrial aesthetic, but the Fadelite takes a different approach.

The Diesel Fadelite is smaller than the brand’s other smartwatches for one thing, with a 43 mm case size. It also has something you don’t often see on watches in general — a transparent wristband. Not all of the straps are completely transparent, but more translucent in areas with gradient colorways, including red to black, blue to clear, black to clear, and one that is completely clear.

The body of the watch itself is partially translucent with a large crown and lugs that extend out to connect the band. Since the casing is built from hardshell nylon, it’s also very lightweight compared to metals. Under the hood, it’s the same Wear OS package as usual, too, with a Snapdragon Wear 3100, 512MB of RAM, and NFC support.

Diesel Fadelite will be available starting in March 2020 from Diesel stores, online, and through select retailers. Pricing starts at $275.

