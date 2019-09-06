The latest generation of Wear OS hardware has finally fixed some of the performance problems that have long plagued the platform. Today, Diesel and Emporio Armani are announcing new Wear OS smartwatches which both offer 1GB of RAM.

Just like the Michael Kors Lexington/Bradshaw 2 announced just yesterday, the new Diesel Axial and Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 are all built on Fossil’s Gen 5 platform. That means they include the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, an upgraded heart rate sensor, support for features such as NFC, GPS, and more.

Most importantly, they include 1GB of RAM. Upgrading to a full 1GB of RAM in Wear OS watches has led to performance gains in Mobvoi and Fossil hardware, and the same should be true for these new options from Diesel and Emporio Armani.

The Diesel Axial follows up on the brand’s Full Guard 2.0 which a chunky, now all-metal design. It also keeps Diesel’s weather effects, snarky apps, and also some new custom watchfaces too. It’s a bit slimmer than previous Diesel watches with a 44mm case size, 12mm thickness, and a 1.28-inch OLED display. Availability starts in October.

Diesel Axial smartwatch w/ Wear OS and 1GB of RAM

The Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 offers up a sleek design by comparison with a 1.28-inch OLED display, 44mm case size, 22mm bands, and several different colors too. The Smartwatch 3 will be available starting in October.

Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3 w/ Wear OS and 1GB of RAM

Both of these watches add a speaker for phone calls and Google Assistant. On top of that, they also support Fossil’s smart battery modes for squeezing extra life out of a single change.

