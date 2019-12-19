Besides sharing duties with YouTube as Google’s digital store, Play Movies & TV serves as a fantastic directory for seeing where you can watch content online. The service now finally supports Netflix, while picking up newcomer Disney+.

Under the carousel of recent library additions and filters in the Home tab, a new card (via Android Police) asks if you “Already have Netflix or Disney+?” Tapping “Add your services” opens a grid of logos with the former taking the first spot and the latter the third. You can edit at any time by going to the navigation drawer and hitting “Mange services.”

Moving forward, those apps will be the default way to view when you open a listing. It gets first billing and occupies the full width “Watch on [service]” button. Tapping will open the correct app and start playback immediately.

Before today, Disney+’s one-month absence was much more excusable than Netflix’s. Both have large content libraries and cross-service search for movies and television shows is useful for those inundated with subscriptions.

This functionality is only available on the Android app and not the iOS counterpart. You could just use Google Search, but the Play Movies experience is much nicer with links to trailers, cast list, and more. There are also carousels of similar films that you might also like.

Google Play Movies & TV support for Disney+ and Netflix is widely rolled out this afternoon.

