Pixel 4 smooth display adds WeChat support, low brightness color shifting fix

- Jan. 6th 2020 10:47 am PT

0

The January security patch is rolling out this morning with a number of Pixel functional updates. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL fixes cover the new Google Assistant and color shifting at lower brightness, while the smooth display now supports WeChat.

Pixel 4-specific fixes in the January update start with the new Google Assistant now working properly with the flashlight toggle. On the screen front, there’s a fix for color shifting at lower brightness, while the 90Hz panel now supports the popular Chinese messaging app. We previously discovered WeChat smooth display support in November.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL gain call speaker audio quality improvements, while the Pixel 2 and 2 XL benefit from Wi-Fi connection fixes. There are also improvements for audio in video capture for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

All four currently supported generation of Pixel phones gain a “fix for notification display in UI,” while a problem with devices getting stuck during boot on Android 10 should be resolved. Lastly, there a “fix for WiFi crash on certain enterprise APs” and “various stability fixes” to round out the January Pixel 4 update.

January Pixel 4 update

More about Pixel 4:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4
Android security patch

Android security patch

About the Author