The January security patch is rolling out this morning with a number of Pixel functional updates. Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL fixes cover the new Google Assistant and color shifting at lower brightness, while the smooth display now supports WeChat.

Pixel 4-specific fixes in the January update start with the new Google Assistant now working properly with the flashlight toggle. On the screen front, there’s a fix for color shifting at lower brightness, while the 90Hz panel now supports the popular Chinese messaging app. We previously discovered WeChat smooth display support in November.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL gain call speaker audio quality improvements, while the Pixel 2 and 2 XL benefit from Wi-Fi connection fixes. There are also improvements for audio in video capture for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.

All four currently supported generation of Pixel phones gain a “fix for notification display in UI,” while a problem with devices getting stuck during boot on Android 10 should be resolved. Lastly, there a “fix for WiFi crash on certain enterprise APs” and “various stability fixes” to round out the January Pixel 4 update.

