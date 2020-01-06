January security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

The first update of 2020 is rolling out this morning to the Pixel 2 and newer Google phones. Factory/OTA images now available, the January security patch makes the usual bug and security fixes.

There are 8 issues resolved in the January security patch dated 2020-01-01 and 33 for 2020-01-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

In the Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.

Unlike last month due to the first feature drop, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL updates are available on the same day as the six other devices. Meanwhile, some Pixel owners that didn’t receive the December patch will receive a cumulative January update.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 37 security fixes and 10 functional updates.

Android 10

