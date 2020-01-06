January security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live

The first update of 2020 is rolling out this morning to the Pixel 2 and newer Google phones. Factory/OTA images now available, the January security patch makes the usual bug and security fixes.
There are 8 issues resolved in the January security patch dated 2020-01-01 and 33 for 2020-01-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.
In the Android Security & Privacy 2018 Year in Review, Google notes that “no critical security vulnerabilities affecting the Android platform were publicly disclosed without a security update or mitigation available for Android devices.” Additionally, there was an 84% year-over-year jump in security patches during Q4 2018 compared to the prior year.
Unlike last month due to the first feature drop, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL updates are available on the same day as the six other devices. Meanwhile, some Pixel owners that didn’t receive the December patch will receive a cumulative January update.
The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 37 security fixes and 10 functional updates.
Android 10
- Pixel 4 XL: Android 10 — QQ1B.200105.004 (Global), QQ1C.200105.004 (Japan / Taiwan), QQ1D.200105.002 (NTT Docomo) — Factory Image (2) (3) — OTA (2) (3)
- Pixel 4: Android 10 — QQ1B.200105.004 (Global), QQ1C.200105.004 (Japan / Taiwan), QQ1D.200105.002 (NTT Docomo) — Factory Image
- (2) (3) — OTA (2) (3)
- Pixel 3a XL: Android 10 — QQ1A.200105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3a: Android 10 — QQ1A.200105.002— Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 3 XL: Android 10 — QQ1A.200105.002 (All), QQ1A.200105.003 (T-Mobile/Google Fi) — Factory Image (2) — OTA (2)
- Pixel 3: Android 10 — QQ1A.200105.002 (All), QQ1A.200105.003 (T-Mobile/Google Fi) — Factory Image (2) — OTA (2)
- Pixel 2 XL: Android 10 — QQ1A.200105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
- Pixel 2: Android 10 — QQ1A.200105.002 — Factory Image — OTA
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.