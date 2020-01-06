Chrome OS tablets are a great idea, but so far, none of the hardware has been able to strike the right chord. Today, Lenovo is revealing the Ideapad Duet Chromebook, a Chrome OS tablet that starts at $279 and seems to get a whole lot right.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet is a detachable Chromebook that comes with a keyboard base in the box. The 10.1-inch tablet has a FHD display, a single USB-C port, and runs on top of Google’s Chrome OS with “up to” eight years of updates.

The whole experience is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage on the top-tier model. There’s also a 7,180 mAh battery within, an 8 MP camera on the back, and a 2 MP camera on the front.

With the IdeaPad Duet, Lenovo has a cover and a keyboard included in the box to give users a laptop-like experience, a lot like Google’s Pixel Slate. The keyboard attaches magnetically and communicates over pins. There’s a trackpad on the keyboard that has 1.3 mm key travel.

Also included in the box is a cover that attaches to the back of the tablet. When attached, it offers a “free stop” kickstand that lets you prop up the IdeaPad Duet at almost any angle. The system looks pretty similar to what Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 offers to me.

At first glance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook looks like an ideal tablet option for a lot of people. We’ll have hands-on impressions of the device soon, and hopefully, its software and keyboard hold up. Lenovo says this product will be available this May for a starting price of $279. And yes, that price includes the keyboard.

More on Chromebooks:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: