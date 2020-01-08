Google’s primary streaming service in 2019 introduced personalized mixes, smart downloads, and other tweaks. The cloud locker that everyone is waiting for did not arrive, but YouTube Music 3.47 today suggests that the interface is being readied on Android.

Version 3.47 adds “introducer” strings that lay the groundwork for a distinct partition in your account. The first will be for streaming content that you can already save for quick access by liking a song or subscribing to an artist. That text will appear on initial use once the functionality is available.

Next to those subscriptions, there will be a “library,” which is what Google looks to be calling tunes you manually upload to a cloud locker. (The third tab in the bottom bar is currently also called “Library.”) This presumably also includes content from Play Music.

<string name=”library_artists_introducer_title”>Artists at a glance</string> <string name=”library_artists_introducer_message”>Primary artists on albums and songs in your library will show up here. Artists you subscribe to are listed under subscriptions.</string>

<string name=”library_songs_introducer_title”>All your songs in one place</string> <string name=”library_songs_introducer_message”>Songs from your albums will now show up here along with your added & liked songs – shuffle them all!</string>

Meanwhile, there will be a “Manage library” in the main settings list.

<string name=”pref_library_management”>Manage library</string>

One possible implementation could involve the Songs, Artists, Albums, and Playlists pages getting a third tab — next to the existing “YT Music” and “Device Files” — for your cloud content.

