Next to I/O, Google’s other important yearly conference is Cloud Next. It has a larger audience by targeting enterprise executives and administrators in addition to developers. Google Cloud Next ’20 will be hosted from April 6-8 with registration now open.

This is the fifth year for the Google Cloud conference and like 2019 will be taking over all of Moscone Center (and surrounding hotels) in San Francisco. Over the course of three days, Google and partners will host over 500 sessions, labs, and trainings. There’s also a slow floor with a slew of vendors exhibiting products.

Explore dynamic content across all learning levels. Dive deep into technologies and solutions spanning the Google Cloud portfolio through breakout sessions, our Dev Zone, code labs, demos, hands-on training, and more. Plus, you’ll be able to meet more than 370 ecosystem partners to see how they’re innovating on Google Cloud with their customers.

General registration for three days of Google Cloud Next ’20 costs $1,699 until April 7. There is a $500 discount with promo code “GRPABLOG2020” if you purchase by February 29. Depending on availability, single-day tickets may be bought at a later date.

The event was sold out last year, while Cloud Next conferences were also hosted in Tokyo (July-August) and London (November).

