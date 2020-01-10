Pixel 4 hits an Amazon all-time low while Fossil’s Explorist HR Smartwatch goes on sale. HP’s upgraded 15-inch Chromebook also hits a new all-time low at Best Buy. You’ll find all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 4 hits all-time low

Google Pixel 4 has hit an Amazon all-time low at $572 or you can go to Best Buy for $650 with a $200 gift card. Pixel 4 retails for $800 with today’s deal marking the best price we’ve seen in unlocked condition. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering nearly 25 hours of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Fossil’s Explorist HR Smartwatch

Amazon is currently offering the Fossil Gen 4 Explorist HR Smartwatch 45mm in a variety of styles for $149. Normally selling for $199, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches the Amazon all-time low. Powered by Wear OS, this smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It brings heart rate monitoring, a suite of fitness tracking capabilities, notifications, and more to your wrist with up to 24 hours of battery life per charge. Plus, you’ll be able to choose between leather or stainless steel bands depending on which look is for you.

Aluminum HP Chromebook 15

Best Buy offers the HP 15.6-inch Aluminum Chromebook 1.6GHz8GB/128GB for $349. As a comparison, it originally sold for $599 but trends around $500 these days. This offer is $120 less than the Amazon all-time low price. Housed in an aluminum casing, this Chromebook delivers a high-end design backed by 128GB worth of storage, a full QWERTY and a numerical pad keyboard, plus a 15.6-inch display. Additional features like 802.11ac wireless, an HD webcam, and built-in SD card readers round out the list of notable specs here.

Best trade-in deals

