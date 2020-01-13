Last year, Google announced that all mobile Search results would prominently feature a site favicon and domain name. Along with a prominent “Ad” label, these series of changes are now coming to desktop Search this week.

Announced this morning, Search results see a slight redesign where the page name now appears below a top line that features a site favicon and domain name. Google hopes to put a website’s branding “front and center,” and “[help] you better understand where the information is coming from and what pages have what you’re looking for.”

Another tweak sees the website’s path using black text. Meanwhile, Google Search has a more prominent “Ad” marker that is bold and no longer green.

Site icons play a big role in “anchoring each result,” and help users “more easily scan the page of results and decide what to explore next.” They also help site branding, with a guide available for webmasters on choosing a preferred icon for organic listings.

On mobile, this design supports new content formats, like AMP stories. Google could add more action buttons and helpful previews to Search result cards.

After rolling out to the Search mobile site and apps, Google Search desktop favicons and the other changes are rolling out this week.

