Tuesday’s best deals include PNY storage from $15, plus discounts on TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Cam and Jaybird Vista wireless earbuds. Head below for all that and more.

Save big on top-rated PNY storage from $15

Today only, Amazon is offering up to 68% off select PNY memory products. Our top pick is the Elite-X 128GB microSD card for $16. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $25 with today’s deal being $1 away from the Amazon all-time low. PNY’s fast microSD cards deliver up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, which make them an ideal pairing for 4K video and other high-resolution content. Jump into the entire sale right here.

TP-Link’s Kasa Spot Camera works with Assistant

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Spot Indoor Smart Security Camera for $40. Typically fetching $50, a price you’ll find at B&H and Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, matches the second-best price we’ve seen, and comes within $5 of the all-time low from back in September. TP-Link’s smart cameras work with Alexa as well as Assistant, making them a perfect addition to each ecosystem’s respective smart display. So whether you’re looking to pull up feeds on a Nest Hub or Echo Show, Kasa Spot has you covered. Other notable features include a 1080p feed, night vision, two-way talk and more. You can learn more in our hands-on review.

Jaybird Vista truly wireless headphones

Amazon offers the Jaybird Vista True Wireless Earbuds for $160. That’s down from the usual $180 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Jaybird’s Vista wireless earbuds deliver a fully waterproof design with IPX7 certification that’s ideal for outdoor workouts. You can count on up to 16-hours of total playback when leveraging the carrying case and 1-hour when powering up for just 5-minutes. Includes various eartips so you can find just the right fit. Check out our hands-on review for more.

