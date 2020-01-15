9to5Google Daily 373: Pixel native screen recorder can be enabled, call recording coming to Google Phone app, and more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Hosts
Links
- Google Phone 43 preps ability to record phone calls, save voicemails [APK Insight]
- How to enable Android’s built-in screen recorder on Google Pixel
- You can now use iPhones as Google security keys for 2FA
- Google tweaks Word Clock to be more colorful on Nest Hub, Nest Hub Max
- Some of the best alternative ‘Hey Google’ hotwords for Google Home [Video]
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Play, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
Support:
Shop Google and Android products at Amazon to support the 9to5Google Daily!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel