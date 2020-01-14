The Google Home and Nest Home devices all activate from the “Hey Google” and “OK Google” commands but they can be a little hit and miss. But did you know that you can activate your Google Assistant with a number of weird and wonderful “Hey Google” alternatives?

One of the biggest frustrations with the Google Assistant hotword activation is that you can’t change it. Having to say “Hey Google” or “OK Google” is quite cumbersome — and pretty utilitarian. Hopefully, we’ll eventually get the ability to change or customize the activation hotword to whatever we want, but until that time we think you’ll be happy to settle for some of these weird and wonderful alternatives.

You might find some a little trickier than others but the secret sauce is to mimic the tone of “Hey Google” and most phrases within reason will activate the best voice assistant on the market. We’ve sifted through a ton to find the most commonly working phrases too — you may have some more of your own.

Some of the best “Hey Google” alternatives

Okee Doodle / Hey Doodle OK Boo Boo / Hey Boo Boo OK Goo Goo / Hey Goo Goo Cocaine Poodle OK Strudel / Hey Strudel Hey Noodle / OK Noodle Egg Noodle Eggo Waffle OK Hugo / Hey Hugo OK Dougal / Hey Dougal OK Frugal / Hey Frugal Hey Googs OK Guuurrll OK Goku / Hey Goku Hey Nurgle Dis Google — was supposed to be deactivated as of July 2, 2019, but seems to work just fine. Say Google — works about 50% of the time

All of the phrases have been tested and are working on Google Home, Nest Hub, Nest Home, and smartphones — with and without Voice Match activated. If you have any funny, freaky or weird “Hey Google” alternatives of your own, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below — but please keep it clean!

