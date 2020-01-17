Google is the biggest name in internet search by a long shot and, sometimes, companies have an issue with that. In a Congress hearing Friday, Basecamp is set to testify against Google’s “monopoly on internet search” (via Reuters).

To summarize what’s happening, the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee will meet Friday to consider the question of whether tech giants such as Google, Apple, Amazon, and others are abusing their dominant market position. At the hearing, 4 smaller companies are set to testify including Tile against Apple and Basecamp against Google.

Basecamp’s complaint against Google relates to how Google handles ads in Search. As it stands today, Google allows competing companies to advertise on keywords of their competitors and those ads may appear above the product that’s being searched for.

To defend its trademark in Search, Basecamp has been forced to spend more than $70,000 yearly on an advertising campaign. A Google spokesperson said that this policy “balances the interest of both users and advertisers.” Basecamp has started multiple trademark infringement investigations through Google, calling the process “onerous and slow.”

