Google Classroom rubrics and originality reports exit beta

Besides Chromebooks, Google Classroom is another popular education tool from the company that lets teachers manage assignments while letting students collaborate in discussions. After entering beta last year, Google is launching new rubric and originality report tools for all G Suite for Education customers.

One common way teachers currently check for essay plagiarism is by manually copying and pasting passages into Google Search. Originality reports can automate that process by first letting students see if their work is missing citations or features poor paraphrasing.

After a work is submitted, instructors will automatically see the report in a sidebar while grading, with flagged sections highlighted. Originality reports in Google Classroom for English are rolling out over the next month. The pricing structure sees all teachers get three free reports per class. G Suite Enterprise for Education will offer unlimited originality checks.

With this launch, Google will start beta testing originality reports in Spanish, Portuguese, and French. Another trial readies student-to-student matches that will check submissions against previously submitted work from an entire school. Complementing web reviews, Google notes how this database is owned by schools and can be manually deleted at anytime.

Another Classroom feature exiting beta today is rubrics. When starting an assignment, rubrics can be created and made available to students. These guidelines can be reused, as well as exported and imported. The rubric will then appear for the teacher during the grading process.

Lastly, Google is expanding a test that allows Classroom to sync grades with school information systems (SIS). Supported integrations now include Capita SIMS, Infinite Campus, and Skyward SMS 2.0, with more coming.

