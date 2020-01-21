While game streaming is a surprisingly full market, the two biggest rivals at the moment are Google Stadia and Microsoft’s Xbox One powered xCloud Preview. Today, Microsoft’s Project xCloud has added 15 more games to its library, including Stadia’s flagship title Destiny 2.

One of the key advantages that most players appreciate about Microsoft xCloud, especially by comparison to Google Stadia, is that xCloud is 100% free, with all games being available to all preview participants. While that model is certainly unsustainable in the long term, it does make for a particularly varied testing experience and opens up opportunities for comparison.

Today, as spotted by Windows Central, Project xCloud now offers 15 more titles to participants. Long-time Xbox fans will be excited to hear that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is the leading title in the list, which when combined with the existing Halo 5, makes nearly every Halo game available through xCloud.

Stepping away from exclusives, there are two more titles that stand out as part of the ongoing competition between Google Stadia and Microsoft xCloud. Namely, xCloud has picked up Destiny 2, which one could argue is the flagship title for Google Stadia’s advertising, and SUPERHOT, a game that is slated to arrive on Stadia sometime this year.

Notably, Destiny 2 on Project xCloud is just the free-to-play base game, which does not include any of the game’s DLC. Stadia Pro members are given access to Destiny 2: The Collection which includes the Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions, and will be available to claim for the “foreseeable future.”

Other notable games arriving on Project xCloud today include a trio from Telltale Games, Civilization VI, and Portal Knights.

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

Destiny 2

GoNNER – BLÜEBERRY Edition

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Kingdom Two Crowns

Portal Knights

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Sparklite

SUPERHOT

The Surge

Tracks – The Train Set Game

Train Sim World 2019

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

The Wolf Among Us

