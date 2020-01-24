Most people tend to use a case or screen protector with their smartphone, but sadly, a lot of people also massively overpay for those accessories at carrier stores. Today, T-Mobile is launching its own line of accessories called “GoTo” and, for the most part, pricing isn’t too bad.

Available starting today from carrier stores and online, these new GoTo accessories range from $10 to $45, depending on what you buy. Included in the lineup you’ll find chargers, cables, cases, screen protectors of all kinds, and even wireless chargers.

Starting with chargers, there are 4ft charging cables for $14.99 and wall chargers for the same price. Portable batteries start at $19.99 for 5,000mAh and car chargers are available at the same price, even with USB-C. Cases also start at that same $19.99, and I’ve got to add that the designs here aren’t half bad either.

Admittedly, the pricing here is still less than ideal. After all, a quick trip to Amazon will net you similar accessories for a fraction of the cost of what T-Mobile has. However, for carrier stores, these prices aren’t half bad. For a quick example, T-Mobile’s “Define” GoTo case for the OnePlus 7T is $10 cheaper than a similar option from Case-Mate and $20 cheaper than options from Speck and Tech21.

Screen protectors are, of course, the main source of overpriced accessories here. Film screen protectors from T-Mobile’s GoTo line start at $25 with curved tempered glass for Samsung and OnePlus devices jump up to $45. On the bright side, T-Mobile includes an easy-installation frame!

How’s the quality of these accessories? For the time being, that’s the big question since these just went on sale today. Hopefully, they’re decent. If you want to take a look, head over to T-Mobile’s shop. Otherwise, I’m sure you’ll be bombarded with sales pitches for these next time you enter a T-Mobile store.

The Un-carrier’s got you — and your phone — covered. Literally. Today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) introduced GoTo, its new line of accessories with all the device essentials, giving customers practical, price-right options for outfitting their phones and tablets. The GoTo line hits that sweet spot of great price and quality, with smartphone cases, screen protectors and #AllTheChargers — car chargers, wall chargers, and wireless charging pads. Chargers start at just $9.99; smartphone cases start at just $19.99, and screen protectors start at $24.99 for film, $39.99 for glass, and $44.99 for curved glass protection. GoTo accessories will be available in T-Mobile stores nationwide and online starting today January 24.

More on Android accessories:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: