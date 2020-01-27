Nvidia’s Shield TV is the most popular option for Android TV and, overall, one of the best pieces of streaming hardware available. Now that the hugely-improved remote for the new Shield has gone up for sale, an update is rolling out to older Shield TV models with support for the new remote as well as the Xbox Elite 2 controller.

Detailed on a support page, Nvidia is rolling out Shield Experience 8.0.2 to older Shield TV models from 2015 and 2017. These past-generation Shield TV devices are some of the longest-supported Android devices ever and it’s great to see such excellent support being given.

What does 8.0.2 deliver? Perhaps the most important upgrade is support for the 2019 Shield TV remote on these older models. Available for $29, that remote is more ergonomic, has backlit buttons, and more buttons including volume controls, a Netflix shortcut, and more. It’s a huge upgrade and one of our favorite things about the 2019 Shield TV.

Now, following this update, older Shield TVs can use this update.

Beyond that, Nvidia also mentions in the changelog that this Shield TV update also adds support for Microsoft’s Xbox Elite 2 controller. Our colleagues over at 9to5Toys reviewed that “feature-packed” controller just last week and have even spotted it for sale as low as $149. If you game a lot on the Shield TV, Xbox Elite 2 support is a big win.

The full changelog for Shield Experience 8.0.2 is available below and the update is rolling out right now.

What’s New in 8.0.2? New NVIDIA SHIELD Remote Now Available SHIELD Experience 8.0.2 adds support for our new 2019 SHIELD remote. New features include motion-activated back-lit buttons, remote locator feature, and a customizable menu button. Available for purchase at www.nvidia.com/shield. Other Enhancements Adds support for the new XBOX Elite 2 controller.

Adds support for Sanscrit USB DAC.

Channels DVR app can now store recorded content on NAS.

