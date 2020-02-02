Try as they might, Samsung has struggled to keep a lid on the leaks of its upcoming second-generation foldable, as now the Galaxy Z Flip has leaked in the first hands-on video.

While we are excited to get up close and personal with the second generation folding clamshell design, the leaked video answers a few questions as to just how Samsung has achieved this unique form factor. Posted on Twitter by @BenGeskin with no source, but heavily watermarked and without any other information, the small, boxy design looks to be a little more refined than last years Samsung Galaxy Fold.

The 19-second hands-on clip showcases the actual folding process and gives off real Gameboy Advance SP vibes. When opened we get a look at the large inner screen, while there’s even a quick glimpse at the small outer AMOLED display that showcases the time and shows other key device information.

Launching alongside the Galaxy S20 series later this month, we already know quite a substantial amount about the Galaxy Z Flip prior to this hands-on video leaking. We are expecting a Snapdragon 855+, at least 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. There’s no outright confirmation of these specifications within the ultra-short clip though.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First Hands On Video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB — Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

The 22:9 aspect ratio ensures that when unfolded, the Galaxy Z Flip will be a tall design but without really sacrificing space. We don’t get to see the latch at 70 and 110-degrees that has been touted but just seeing the display unfolding and working as normal is probably enough for most.

On closer inspection, it does look as though there will be a visible crease but given that this folds completely shut, that was to be expected We’re definitely interested to see just how the ultra-then glass feels under the thumb when compared to the Galaxy Fold — which had a very plastic-like feel under your finger.

We don’t have much longer to wait to see just what else the Galaxy Z Flip brings to the table, but this hands-on video does whet the appetite quite substantially. What do you think of the second-generation Samsung foldable? Let us know down in the comments section below.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: