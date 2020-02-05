As we patiently await Unpacked 2020 and hope that it isn’t affected by the recent Coronavirus outbreak, we’ll likely see a deluge of leaks leading up to the event. The most recent leak being a live hands-on image of the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The leaked image was shared on social media by leaker @IceUniverse but appears to have shown up on Reddit first and gives us our first real glimpse of the new domino camera setup on the Galaxy S20 Ultra. As you’d expect, it matches up perfectly with the recent press renders that were shared online, with the “Space Zoom 100x” printed under the glass on the camera nodule.

Rumors suggest that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will come with a 108-megapixel main shooter that relies on the in-house ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, there will also be a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto lens unit that will offer 10x optical and impressive 100x hybrid zoom, alongside an ultrawide-angle-lens shooter and a 64-megapixel sensor that is supposed to bridge the gap between the regular and telephoto lenses.

Considering that we saw the Galaxy S20+ just a few weeks ago, it’s surprising that we’ve had to wait so long for any sort of real-life images of the Galaxy S20 Ultra to leak. However, with Unpacked under seven days away, this could be the start of a further wave of leaks ahead of the official unveiling.

At this point, there isn’t a great deal left to learn except for a few new software additions. What do you think of this first real-life look at the S20 Ultra? Let us know down in the comments section below.

