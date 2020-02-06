After the latest beta build finally brought dark mode to WhatsApp, the latest update is now giving those using the cross-platform messenger further options to tailor their experience.

While there have been complaints about whether the dark theme in the current beta build can even be considered “dark mode,” it still makes it far more cohesive with most Android 10 darkened themes — and simultaneously helps prevent eye-strain.

The 2.20.32 WhatsApp beta update brings with it some dark solid colors so that you can tweak your dark mode experience. The colors are available in black, dark brown, dark navy, dark olive, dark purple, and dark velvet (via WABetaInfo).

Should you choose one of these darkened wallpapers for your chats and messages, it’s great to know that WhatsApp will adhere to the system theme and switch to a lightened version if you toggle the dark theme off.

The biggest downside to these new tweaks is that devices that are part of the beta program and running Android Pie or lower still don’t have the dark theme option — as this was removed as part of the 2.20.29 update.

It’s worth noting that the 2.20.32 WhatsApp beta is rolling out right now and should be available on the Google Play Store if you are already enrolled in the beta program. You may not have the option just yet as it steadily rolls out across the globe but be sure to check back regularly.

We still are not sure when the stable builds of WhatsApp will get the dark mode but for now at least, there is a way to get the AMOLED and eye-friendly version of the messenger by joining the testing program here.

