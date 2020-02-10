The growing list of firms pulling out of MWC 2020 due to the novel coronavirus increases further as TCL has now canceled its press conference at the event.

Every year, phone companies from around the world gather together at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona to demonstrate the next generation of phones and devices, with the next event set to take place at the end of this month. In response to the coronavirus, we’ve already seen ZTE, Sony, Amazon, and Ericsson canceling private conferences and meetings at the event.

In a statement, TCL confirmed that it’s press conference on February 22nd has been canceled but the firm will still attend MWC 2020 as planned. The company will still announce several new devices and they will be present at their dedicated show floor booth.

Given the recent global health concerns due to the spread of the 2019-nCoV virus, and out of an abundance of caution and care for our staff, customers, press and other guests, TCL Communication is cancelling its global press event for MWC 2020, which was planned for 22 February 2020. This decision does not impact any other MWC 2020 activities planned by the company and TCL will still announce its latest mobile devices and showcase them at its booth in the Fira Gran Via – Hall 3, Stand 3D11 – from 24-27 February as scheduled.

The next two weeks will no doubt be pivotal for MWC 2020, as we expect even more firms and brands to pull out of the event over coronavirus concerns.

