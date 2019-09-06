The company behind some popular Android brands such as Alcatel and BlackBerry is one better known for its TVs. At IFA 2019, TCL wants to make a name for itself in smartphones with the launch of the TCL Plex.

Coming to “select markets” in Europe later this year, the TCL Plex is a mid-range device that brings a lot of features along with it. The all-glass smartphone has a look reminiscent of flagships from LG or Huawei. The display is a big area of focus for TCL – it is a TV manufacturer after all. The Plex offers up a 6.53-inch display which takes up about 90% of the overall size. Bezels are minimal and TCL calls this display a “Dotch” display thanks to its hole-punch. The company touts the HDR features in a press release.

Equipped with a dedicated display engine, you can now indulge in a cinematic immersion anytime you want. With cutting-edge color accuracy thanks to TCL NXTVISION, colors on the TCL PLEX’s screen are intensified with a 6-axis color enhancement for radiant images. Edges are honed with 2D edge enhancement for sharper pictures and visual contrasts are made more striking without being over-exposed with targeted contrast enhancement. With an SDR to HDR real-time conversion feature, the TCL PLEX offers a HDR-like video enhancement with increased contrast, amplified color, brighter highlights and darker shadows. Now, you can expect stunning HDR quality entertainment at all times.

Under the hood, the TCL Plex has a Snapdragon 675 processor, 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, and a 3,820 mAh battery. There’s also a microSD slot, headphone jack, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Around back, the Plex offers a triple-camera array including a 48MP primary camera, 16MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP camera that is used exclusively for low-light photography.

Pricing for the TCL Plex starts at €329 and the device will be available in parts of Europe sometime in Q4 2019.

