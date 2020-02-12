After the launch of the impressive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip at Unpacked 2020, we now have official wallpapers from the second-generation foldable device that you can adorn your device with right now.

If you are a little put off by the Z Flip’s whopping $1,389 price tag, then, as always, the next best thing is slapping a completely free wallpaper on your smartphone. We’ve even got the supposedly ultra-exclusive Thom Browne wallpaper from the special edition device.

Each static wallpaper measures in at 2636 x 2636 pixels and look good on almost every display we’ve tried them on. Having that 1:1 aspect ratio means that these wallpapers should resize well on just about any device, although if you have a QHD+ screen there may be some pixelation.

The three unique designs include flowers and the Thom Browne option features the brand logo in a grayscale form. Naturally, the darker designs help hide display notches that bit better than the Thom Browne gray backdrop, but the purple and light blue are my personal favorites when used on my own device. You can check out all of the samples below, or grab the full-resolution Galaxy Z Flip wallpapers mirrored here on Google Drive. [via YTechB]

Let us know what your favorite Samsung Galaxy Z Flip wallpaper is down in the comments section below.

