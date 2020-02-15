The OxygenOS 10.0.4 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro, with the update bringing some notable changes alongside the January 2019 security patch.

We saw the recent Open Beta update bring the patch to the OnePlus 7 Pro, and like that, the OxygenOS 10.0.4 update was confirmed over on the official OnePlus Forums. It’s worth noting that the update is rolling out as OxygenOS 10.3.1 for those with the OnePlus 7 Pro in India, which brings some exclusive India-only features.

Let’s start with the main changes you can expect, as there are RAM optimizations, fixes for black screen or blank screen issues that some were experiencing, and support reminders for privacy alerts. On top of that, there are the customary general bug fixes and stability improvements.

Now if you are in India, you’ll get some interesting new additions. There are some voice over Wi-Fi support additions for the Jio network. Cloud synchronization for Notes and Contacts with the Cloud Service apps, some tweaks for message notifications, calendar location tracking, and now there is the ability to add cricket scores to the OnePlus Shelf for quick access.

You can see the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 10.0.4 / 10.3.1 for OnePlus 7/7 Pro changelog

System Optimized the RAM management improved black/blank screen issues with some apps Added the feature to support reminders for privacy alerts Improved system stability and fixed general bugs Updated Android security patch to 2020.1



Network (India Only) Integrated the VoWifi registration for the Jio Sim

Cloud Service (India Only) Supported synchronization with Notes and Contacts

Work-Life Balance (India Only) Optimized message notification Optimized the mode and app selection Added location, calendar, auto-track feature

Cricket Scores (India Only) Add Cricket scores as a card in your Shelf for quickest access to live match scores and team updates



The OTA update will rollout in stages, so if you don’t see it right away, don’t fret. You can grab the update by using Oxygen Updater but you may encounter issues if you try and sideload the India-only update outside of the region.

