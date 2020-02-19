Android 11 DP1: You can now pin up to 4 apps to the share menu

- Feb. 19th 2020 3:04 pm PT

0

Sharing on Android has always been flexible and powerful, but over the past few releases, it’s run into some hangs. Between slow loading and changing categories, the Android share menu has often been more trouble than it’s worth, but on Android 11 Google is helping with that thanks to a new pinning feature.

Starting with Android 11, you’ll be able to pin up to 4 applications to the default share menu. This won’t apply to custom sharing menus like those seen in Google Photos, but it’s a welcome change nonetheless.

Previously, Google’s sharing menu would reorganize the list contextually, often changing it each time you would share something. Now, users have a say in which apps always appear with this pinning feature. Simply long-pressing an app’s icon brings up a small menu that contains a shortcut to App Info as well as this new pin option.

Once pinned, that app will appear in the Android share menu from that point onward. The folks at Android Police also noticed that you can only pin — or at least see — up to 4 apps with this list.

More on Android 11:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 11: Here's everything that's new!

Android 11: Here's everything that's new!
Android 11 Developer Preview

Android 11 Developer Preview

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches