Android 11 DP1: New developer option shows your display’s current refresh rate

- Feb. 19th 2020 1:41 pm PT

0

High refresh rate displays are showing up basically everywhere in the Android world in 2020 and now, Google is offering developers a handy option to see what the current refresh rate is on your display at all times.

This new developer option is pretty straightforward. When toggled on, it shows in chunky numbers at the top of the screen what the current refresh rate of the display is. Since I’m currently running Android 11 on a Pixel 3a, that’s left at 60, but obviously that would change with 90Hz and 120Hz displays and their higher refresh rates.

Where might this come in handy? This one truly is something that really only developers will find handy as it would be able to show if their app is running properly at the higher rates. Though, I can say this would have been very useful during the whole “Pixel 4 doesn’t actually do 90Hz” debacle last year.

What else is new in Android 11? There are a few other developer options we’re checking out, but beyond that, you can view our continually updated roundup here with everything that’s new, and I’ve left a few links to some of the biggest finds directly below!

More on Android 11:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 11: Here's everything that's new!

Android 11: Here's everything that's new!
Android 11 Developer Preview

Android 11 Developer Preview

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches