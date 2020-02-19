High refresh rate displays are showing up basically everywhere in the Android world in 2020 and now, Google is offering developers a handy option to see what the current refresh rate is on your display at all times.

This new developer option is pretty straightforward. When toggled on, it shows in chunky numbers at the top of the screen what the current refresh rate of the display is. Since I’m currently running Android 11 on a Pixel 3a, that’s left at 60, but obviously that would change with 90Hz and 120Hz displays and their higher refresh rates.

Where might this come in handy? This one truly is something that really only developers will find handy as it would be able to show if their app is running properly at the higher rates. Though, I can say this would have been very useful during the whole “Pixel 4 doesn’t actually do 90Hz” debacle last year.

What else is new in Android 11? There are a few other developer options we’re checking out, but beyond that, you can view our continually updated roundup here with everything that’s new, and I’ve left a few links to some of the biggest finds directly below!

