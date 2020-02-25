Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 was announced last year, and so far, it’s only shown up in a few different smartphones including Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series. In the next month or two, though, a lot more Snapdragon 865 phones are on the way, and now, Qualcomm is teasing just how many.

In a press release, Qualcomm reveals that there are currently over 70 different devices set to be released using the Snapdragon 865 platform. This, of course, makes sense, given Qualcomm supplies most flagship smartphones in the Android industry. As 5G grows, too, Qualcomm’s chips become even more attractive thanks to the X55 modem.

Companies producing Snapdragon 865 phones in cooperation with Qualcomm include the likes of Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi, ZTE, ASUS, Black Shark, Fujitsu Connected Technologies Limited, iQOO, Lenovo, Nubia, OPPO, Realme, Redmi, and Vivo. In the press release, Qualcomm also mentions by name a handful of these upcoming devices, even though a handful of them haven’t been officially announced yet.

Black Shark 3*

FCNT arrows 5G*

iQOO 3*

Legion Gaming Phone*

Nubia Red Magic 5G*

OPPO Find X2*

realme X50 Pro*

Redmi K30 Pro*

ROG Phone 3*

Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

Sharp AQUOS R5G*

Sony Xperia 1 II*

vivo APEX 2020 Concept Phone*

Xiaomi Mi 10* and Mi 10 Pro*

ZenFone 7*

ZTE Axon 10s Pro*

You can read the press release in its entirety below.

Flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform Powers First Wave of 2020 5G Smartphones Global OEMs and Brands ASUS, Black Shark, Fujitsu, iQOO, Lenovo, Nubia, OPPO, realme, Redmi, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE Announce Flagship Devices Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform FEB 25, 2020 | SAN DIEGO Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced that global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brands ASUS, Black Shark, Fujitsu Connected Technologies Limited, iQOO, Lenovo, Nubia, OPPO, realme, Redmi, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Sharp Corporation, Sony, vivo, Xiaomi and ZTE have selected the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 5G Mobile Platform for their 5G device launches this year. The Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform is the world’s most advanced mobile platform, designed to deliver the unmatched connectivity and performance required for the next wave of flagship devices, and features the Company’s second-generation 5G Modem-RF System, the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55, while redefining Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth audio with the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6800 mobile connectivity subsystem. The cutting-edge Snapdragon 865 enables premium devices with breakthrough features—from Gigapixel-speed photography and Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming with desktop-level features to intelligent and intuitive experiences due to the 5th generation Qualcomm® AI Engine. “As the world’s leading wireless technology innovator, we are committed to driving and scaling 5G to the consumer. This year, the Snapdragon 865 will help make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users around the world, further enabling immersive mobile experiences like high-speed gaming, intelligent multi-camera capture and all-day battery life,” said Alex Katouzian, senior vice president and general manager, mobile, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. After introducing the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform in December 2019, more than 70 designs have been announced or are in development based on the platform. Additionally, more than 1,750 designs have been announced or are in development based on our Snapdragon 8-series mobile platforms. For more information, please visit the Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform Product Page. About Qualcomm Qualcomm is the world’s leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G. When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born. Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone. We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business.

More on Snapdragon 865:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: