Ever heard of iQOO? The Vivo sub-brand doesn’t have much of a presence in the States, but it’s growing in India and today the brand is announcing its latest device with a notable “feature.” The iQOO 3 packs a Snapdragon 865 processor and it’s one of the first devices to disable the 5G modem.

For those unaware, the Snapdragon 865 is bundled with Qualcomm’s X55 5G modem. That’s part of the reason every Galaxy S20 sold in the States has 5G and why most of the devices coming to market this year include the latest connectivity. As XDA explains, the iQOO 3 actually disables the 5G modem on the low-cost versions of the phone, limiting the network connectivity to 4G only. India, the device’s target market, doesn’t have any 5G infrastructure yet, so that makes sense.

Beyond that notable change, though, the iQOO3 puts its Snapdragon 865 to good use. Packed alongside it, you’ll get 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, a 4,400 mAh battery, and a 55W included charger to give a 50% charge in 15 minutes. To keep a more affordable cost, though, the display is just a 60Hz panel, but it’s a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED panel at FHD+ with a hole-punch that contains a 16MP selfie camera.

For gamers, the iQOO 3 offers a couple of handy features. There’s a “4D vibration engine” for improved haptic feedback as well as “Monster Touch” pressure-sensitive shoulder buttons.

Rounding out the package, there’s a quad-camera array with a 48MP main camera, 13MP telephoto — digital zoom up to 20x —, 13MP ultrawide, and a 2MP depth sensor too. There’s also Android 10 with a heavy skin over top. The phone also comes in three different colors — black, silver, and a slick-looking orange color that would definitely top my list.

iQOO 3 goes on sale March 12th 36,990 INR — about $515 USD and a little more than the OnePlus 7T costs.

