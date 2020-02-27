Today’s best deals include 25% off an Acer metal Chromebook, plus markdowns on Anker projectors, and Beats headphones. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save 25% on Acer’s metal Chromebook 14

Walmart currently offers the Acer Chromebook 14 1.6GHz/4GB/32GB bundled with a protective sleeve for $149. Usually selling for $199, today’s offer saves you 25% and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Acer’s higher-end Chromebook sports a 14-inch display, which is built into an aluminum housing. On top of that, there’s 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. You’re looking at up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, and in terms of ports, there’s dual USB 3.0 inputs and an HDMI output.

Take Anker’s Nebula Capsule Projector anywhere

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Nebula Capsule Smart Projector for $246. That’s a $54 savings from the regular price and $20 less than our previous mention. Take Anker’s Capsule projector anywhere and enjoy content on the go. Built-in streaming services delivers Netflix, YouTube, and more with the push of a button. It includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors or wherever you have a big wall available, with its 100-inch screen capabilities.

BeatsX Earphones have returned to an Amazon low

Amazon is offering the Apple BeatsX Wireless Earphones for $80. It’s matched at Target, but RedCard members can score an additional 5% off, bringing the cost down to $76. That’s $20+ off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. These earbuds feature Bluetooth connectivity, eight-hour battery life, and a built-in remote that’s perfect for changing volume, answering phone calls, and more. When the battery runs low you’ll be able to plug in for a mere five minutes to gain two hours of playback time.

