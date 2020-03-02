Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series is scheduled to go on sale and start shipping to customers this Friday, but as is usually the case with Samsung’s launches, pre-orders are going out early. If you ordered a Galaxy S20 online, it’s probably shipping early and possibly even being delivered in the next 24 hours.

Over the weekend, lots of eager Galaxy S20 buyers started getting shipping notifications that their new, $1,000+ purchase was on its way to their doorstep. Again, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise based on Samsung’s previous track record, but some deliveries are scheduled much earlier than expected.

Droid-Life, for example, notes that their Galaxy S20 order is already shipping with an estimated delivery date of March 2nd — meaning their device will be delivered later today. Many others are seeing these orders arriving on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it seems like most people who pre-ordered the device are getting their phones ahead of the March 6th launch.

Most of these orders come directly from Samsung, though it sounds like Best Buy is doing something similar. That is, as long as you opted for shipping instead of store pickup, a decision I very much regret. If you did make that same mistake, though, you’re probably better off holding the in-store pickup as switching to shipping would probably delay your shipment past March 6th.

Some carriers also seem to be getting in on the fun with reports of T-Mobile also shipping early.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: