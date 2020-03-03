[Update: 2 days] It’s not just you: Robinhood has been down for two days

Just in case you were concerned that maybe there was something wrong with your app or your WiFi: Nope, it’s not just you that hasn’t been able to access Robinhood’s app or website all day. In an unprecedented outage for a brokerage of its size, Robinhood hasn’t been available for two days…

The outage is affecting all of the company’s services and apps, whether you’re using the Robinhood phone app for Android, iOS, or trying to load up the brokerage’s site on your Chromebook or laptop.

Robinhood’s support Twitter account has acknowledged the issue, and the the company’s status monitor website does indeed note a system-wide outage:

We are experiencing a system-wide outage. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

As of 8:18AM Pacific Time, the company said that the issue had been identified and that a fix was on the way. As of the time of this writing, that fix has yet to arrive.

The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.

Meanwhile, Robinhood has been one of the most popular downtime reports on DownDetector today, with users all over the United States noting that the service hasn’t been available since the markets opened earlier today at 9:30 AM ET.

While the slope of downtime reports on DownDetector has been steadily decreasing throughout the day, Robinhood has yet to make even the slightest recovery — users still report issues spanning the iOS app, Android app, the web app, equities, crypto, and options trading, and more.

Meanwhile, retail investors that depend on Robinhood are rightfully complaining about the outage and hoping for compensation. Twitter has blown up with frustrated users asking for compensation, threatening legal action, and threatening to leave for another brokerage. While it’s not difficult to leave Robinhood for another brokerage, it’s unfortunate that Robinhood charges users a $75 fee to do so.

The account is now responding to as many as it can with an apology message, saying that the company “appreciates their patience”. It doesn’t look like there’s much patience to go around on Twitter today regarding this.

Update: Robinhood has reached out to confirm that the outage is indeed not related to not coding for Leap Day, as many rumors on Twitter suggested. Also, Robinhood is experiencing its second day of unavailability as the market has been experiencing wild volatility after the fed announced a rate cut.

Our system is experiencing downtime issues that are affecting all functionalities on our platform. We are aware of the issue and are working to have all systems up and running as soon as we can. We’re so sorry this is happening! — Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) March 2, 2020

Our apologies for this. We're committed to resolving this issue as soon as possible. We'll share more updates when we can. We appreciate your patience. — Robinhood Help (@AskRobinhood) March 2, 2020

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: