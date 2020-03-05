Motorola’s Moto G lineup is the most successful collection of smartphones the company has ever had, and now there’s a new one. The Moto G8 is now official: Here’s what you need to know.

But wait, didn’t Motorola just ditch the numbers for the Moto G lineup? Indeed they did. The Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus are technically also “Moto G8” devices, but for bigger markets such as the United States. This proper Moto G8 is rather debuting in markets including Brazil, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and Australia, and keeping the numbered name alive with it.

So what does this latest Moto G bring to the table? Motorola is mostly pushing its camera capabilities. There’s a triple-camera array on this device with a primary 16MP sensor, secondary 2MP macro lens, and finally an 8MP ultrawide lens at 119 degrees. There’s also an 8MP selfie shooter.

Take sharp photos even in low light using the 16MP fast-focusing main camera. For expansive panoramic photos or times when you want to squeeze all the action at a sporting event into one shot, you can fit 4x more in your frame using the ultra-wide angle lens. And the dedicated Macro Vision camera gets you 5x closer to your subject than a normal lens for incredible close ups where details make all the difference.

On top of that, the Moto G8 also delivers a pretty solid package in the processing department. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Not bad for a budget device!

There’s also a 6.4-inch display here that has a punch-hole to house the 8MP selfie camera, though that display is only HD+ (720p). As for battery life, Motorola claims 40 hours from the Moto G8’s 4,000 mAh battery, which fast-charges at 10W. Android 10 is available out of the box with USB-C, a headphone jack, and a rear fingerprint sensor rounding out the package.

Global pricing hasn’t been announced for the Moto G8 yet, but the device is available today in Brazil for 1,299 Reals (roughly $280 USD, via XDA) and will launch in the markets mentioned above in the near future.

