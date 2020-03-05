Oppo is set to unveil the follow-up to its legendary pop-up Find X at a launch event in London, but you can livestream the entire thing from the comfort of your home.

Despite many other firms canceling launches because of coronavirus concerns, Oppo is still powering through with the launch of its first 2020 flagships. We’re not just going to see a smartphone either. The Chinese firm is also set to announce its first-ever smartwatch.

There is plenty of interest in the Find X2 but the Oppo Smartwatch might be of particular interest to fans of Wear OS. While we will have to wait until the launch event itself, there have been hints that it could run Wear OS, making it far more interesting than it might have been without. However, we’re just speculating at this stage, so it’s not clear if it will actually run Google’s smartwatch OS or something internally developed.

From the leaked images and even some from Oppo direct, the smartwatch will definitely bear more than a passing resemblance to the Apple Watch. As for the Find X2, it is set to come with a 120Hz “3K” display — which is debatable — top tier chipset, plenty of RAM and potentially one heck of camera setup. We’re excited to see what it brings to the table.

The biggest issue for some of you reading this will undoubtedly be the early/late start time, as the Oppo Find X2 launch livestream is set to start at 9.30am GMT — 4.30am ET/1am PT. If that hasn’t put you off, then the entire event is being broadcast on YouTube, via the link or below:

If you’re hyped for the launch of the new wave of devices from Oppo, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below.

