Google teases Adidas shoes with Jacquard-infused insoles

Last month, Google ATAP teased its next Jacquard-infused piece of clothing as a collaboration with Adidas and EA Sports. A new teaser suggests that Google is working on shoes with touch-sensitive insoles.

A 40-second video today shows what looks to be a second-generation Jacquard Tag with Adidas branding being slotted into the underside of an insole. After insertion, an indicator light on the shoe padding blinks pink, suggesting that additional technology is present.

Currently, the Tag is used to relay gestures, like swiping or double tapping, over Bluetooth to control your phone. It physically connects over contact pads instead of USB-A, like on the original Levi’s Trucker Jacket.

Extrapolating from existing Jacquard products with touch-sensitive sleeves and backpack straps, it’s possible that the top surface of insole is capturing the movement of your feet or even toes. This could have training purposes and comes as EA’s FIFA Mobile game is a key component of the partnership.

In fact, the “GMR” product name today is revealed to stand for “gamer.” Meanwhile, the whole conceit of this video is that Google and Adidas have quietly placed this Jacquard technology in stores for unsuspecting buyers. We see the Jacquard-laden insole being placed into regular sneakers and soccer cleats, suggesting it would work with a wide range of shoes.

Meanwhile, Adidas is leveraging its high-profile athletes, with our Damien Wilde spotting Juventus and Argentina player Paulo Dybala at the very end of the clip. Adidas GMR will be announced by Google on Tuesday, March 10.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: