Google just pushed out the March security update to Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL owners yesterday, but it oddly had two builds available depending on your carrier. Now, Google has pulled the March update for Pixel 4 owners on AT&T.

If you head over to Google’s page for hosting OTA images for Pixel devices, you’ll notice that the Android 10, March security patch build for Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL both mention compatibility with all carriers except AT&T. Yesterday, when the update first went live, Google also offered a build specifically for AT&T users.

Now, that second build for AT&T Pixel 4 owners has been pulled off of the site completely, also implying that the OTA rollout has been paused.

Why has Google pressed pause? The company hasn’t officially mentioned, but looking at user reports, the situation is pretty obvious. As noted by a couple of Reddit users, Google Pay is broken on these builds because, apparently, Google didn’t properly certify the build. This would break other apps that also rely on the same certifications, too.

It’s unclear when the March update will return for Pixel 4 owners on AT&T, but we’ll update this article when it does.

Update 3/6: To close out the week, Google is restoring the March security update for Pixel 4 owners. Google has restored the update to its list of OTA downloads for both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, presumably fixing the issues at play in the previous build.

