Holi is the ancient Hindu “festival of color” that marks the end of winter and start of spring. This year, Google is marking the occasion with a delightful easter egg that lets you throw color at Search results.

Searching for “holi” on the desktop and mobile web, as well as Android and iOS Search app, today presents a whimsical elephant sprouting colorful powder. On Google.com, it blends into the top-right corner of the screen, while it’s just an image on phones.

You can access Google’s Holi easter egg by tapping the powdered bowls in the Knowledge Graph card. This activation is similar to an Avengers: Endgame Infinity Gauntlet easter egg, as well as one for The Wizard of Oz.

You first click will generate a splattering of color with each subsequent press putting up another. You can cover every pixel of your screen until the Search results page is no longer visible. The real-life celebration involves throwing color powder in a free-for-all.

If you want to start over, or get on with searching, there’s a water drop icon that you can tap to wash your screen away with a very delightful animation.

Google in past years has celebrated Holi with Duo video effects and another version of this easter egg where users could make their own colorful version of the company logo.

More Google easter eggs:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: