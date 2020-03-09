Save on iOttie car mounts from $9, Anker smart home essentials, more in today’s best deals

Monday’s best deals include top-rated iOttie car mounts, Anker accessories, and Alpine Android Auto receivers. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iOttie Gold Box starts at $9

Today only, Amazon offers a selection of iOttie car mounts and Qi wireless chargers at all-time low prices starting at $9. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. These allow you to quickly attach your iPhone or Android (with or without cases) phone to your car via latch or magnets and connects to car via vent or suction cup or CD slot. There’s also desk Qi chargers that will charge at 7.5W – 10W and also has a USB-A port for additional charging stand version for $26.

Save on Anker smart home essentials

The latest Anker sale at Amazon includes the eufyCam 2 Security Camera Bundle for $276. You’d typically pay $350 with today’s deal delivering a new all-time low. With full-on HomeKit compatibility, this bundle delivers two cameras, a base station, and various mounts to help you get started. You can count on 1080p streams and a fully wireless design featuring IP67 weatherproofing. Best of all, 3-months of rolling DVR storage is included with purchase. Check out the entire sale here.

Alpine 7-inch Android Auto Receiver $200 off

Today only, Best Buy offers the Alpine 7-inch CarPlay and Android Receiver for $400. As a comparison, it originally sold for $700. It currently is listed at $600 via Crutchfield at this time. With a larger 7-inch display and integrated support for both CarPlay and Android Auto, this receiver does it all. HDMI input allows for even more content to be played directly in your car, along with access to essential apps, messaging, navigation, and more.

