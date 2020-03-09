The Xiaomi Mi 10 went official in China earlier this year and, originally, it was supposed to launch globally at MWC. Due to concerns over the rapidly spreading COVID-19 coronavirus, though, that launch was canceled. Now, the Xiaomi Mi 10 has a new global launch date.

To quickly recap what the Xiaomi Mi 10 brings to the table, it’s a 2020 flagship by any definition. The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro deliver the Snapdragon 865, up to 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, Android 10, dual-band 5G, fast charging, huge batteries, and curved OLED displays that have minimal bezels. There’s also a 108MP camera that sits within an array of three other sensors.

Now, Xiaomi has confirmed its global launch plans for the Mi 10 series.

In a tweet, Xiaomi says that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will see a wider launch on March 27th at 14:00 GMT. Though, this won’t be a physical launch event. Rather, Xiaomi will be live-streaming the launch of these new devices through Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook, likely due to the continued concerns over the novel coronavirus.

Enough waiting! See you on March 27th! Make sure you tune in to get all the details.#Mi10 #LightsCameraAction pic.twitter.com/8nNJ4Alyth — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 6, 2020

