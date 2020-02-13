After teasing the device over the past few days, Xiaomi has officially announced the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro. Here’s what you need to know about the company’s latest flagships.

Launching today in China, the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro share a lot in common. Both devices deliver 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED displays with a 90Hz refresh rate. They also offer the Snapdragon 865, up to 12GB of RAM, wireless charging, Wi-Fi 6, and Android 10 with MIUI over top. There’s also dual-band 5G connectivity.

Around back, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro both have quad-camera arrays too, headlined by a 108MP sensor.

So, with all of that in common, how do the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro actually differ? For one, the Mi 10 Pro can go up to 512GB of storage where Xiaomi limits the standard model to 256GB. Both use UFS 3.0, though. The Mi 10 also features 30W charging where the Pro goes up to 50W. There’s also a brighter display on the Pro model. In a surprising negative, though, the Pro has a smaller battery at 4,500 mAh compared to 4,780 mAh on the regular.

As was previously teased, the Mi 10 series also has fast wireless charging up to 30W. Plus, there’s a huge colling system inside to help keep the phone from overheating.

Xiaomi Mi 10

The camera arrays are also different on these two phones. Both use a primary 108MP camera, but the Mi 10 pairs that with 13MP ultra-wide sensor and two 2MP cameras for macro shots and depth sensing. The Mi 10 Pro, on the other hand, has a 12MP sensor used for portraits, an 8MP telephoto shooter, and a 20MP ultrawide lens.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi is launching these phones in China first. The standard Mi 10 will be available tomorrow from 3,999 yuan ($570 USD) in black, blue, and “peach gold.” Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro won’t launch until February 18th in blue or white for 4,999 yuan ($715 USD) and up.

Originally, Xiaomi planned to launch the Mi 10 series globally at MWC later this month, but the show’s cancellation due to the COVID-19 coronavirus has delayed that launch to “a later date.” Currently, it’s unknown when that will be.

